Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Olson (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be John Schreiber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 85th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 63 of 98 games this year (64.3%) Olson has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in 27 games this season (27.6%), homering in 7.3% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has driven in a run in 43 games this year (43.9%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 54 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.273
|AVG
|.232
|.372
|OBP
|.347
|.624
|SLG
|.514
|31
|XBH
|22
|18
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|35
|55/29
|K/BB
|62/31
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schreiber makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times this season.
- He has a 2.12 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .233 against him over his 18 appearances this season.
