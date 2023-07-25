Tuesday's contest features the New York Yankees (53-47) and the New York Mets (46-53) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.

The Mets will look to Justin Verlander (4-5) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (5-6).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mets Performance Insights

  • In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mets have a record of 3-2.
  • The Mets and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Mets' last 10 games.
  • The Mets have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 33, or 54.1%, of those games.
  • The Mets have a record of 33-28, a 54.1% win rate, when they're favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Mets have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Mets have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 438 (4.4 per game).
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
  • The Yankees have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.
  • The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 12 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Averaging 4.4 runs per game (440 total), the Yankees are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play.
  • The Yankees have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 19 White Sox W 5-1 Justin Verlander vs Touki Toussaint
July 20 White Sox L 6-2 José Quintana vs Michael Kopech
July 22 @ Red Sox W 5-4 Kodai Senga vs Kutter Crawford
July 22 @ Red Sox L 8-6 Max Scherzer vs James Paxton
July 23 @ Red Sox L 6-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Brennan Bernardino
July 25 @ Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Domingo Germán
July 26 @ Yankees - José Quintana vs Carlos Rodón
July 27 Nationals - Kodai Senga vs Josiah Gray
July 28 Nationals - Max Scherzer vs MacKenzie Gore
July 29 Nationals - Carlos Carrasco vs Patrick Corbin
July 30 Nationals - Justin Verlander vs Trevor Williams

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 18 @ Angels L 5-1 Domingo Germán vs Patrick Sandoval
July 19 @ Angels L 7-3 Carlos Rodón vs Chase Silseth
July 21 Royals W 5-4 Clarke Schmidt vs Alec Marsh
July 22 Royals W 5-2 Gerrit Cole vs Brady Singer
July 23 Royals W 8-5 Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
July 25 Mets - Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
July 26 Mets - Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
July 28 @ Orioles - Clarke Schmidt vs Grayson Rodriguez
July 29 @ Orioles - Gerrit Cole vs Tyler Wells
July 30 @ Orioles - Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
July 31 Rays - Domingo Germán vs Tyler Glasnow

