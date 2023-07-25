The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher John Schreiber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 131 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .577. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

In 78.6% of his games this year (77 of 98), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (41.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has had an RBI in 37 games this year (37.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 62.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 22.4%.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .325 AVG .338 .415 OBP .403 .563 SLG .591 26 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 30/30 K/BB 23/19 23 SB 23

Red Sox Pitching Rankings