The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.176 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .232 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (52 of 83), with at least two hits 15 times (18.1%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (20.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 27 games this year (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 32 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .239 AVG .223 .311 OBP .297 .447 SLG .439 15 XBH 12 9 HR 9 22 RBI 21 42/17 K/BB 37/14 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings