2023 3M Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will host the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30 ($7.8M purse), with Cameron Young the favorite (+1400) and Tony Finau the most recent winner.
Want to place a bet on the 3M Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
3M Open First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,431 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
3M Open Best Odds to Win
Cameron Young
- Tee Time: 1:43 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Young Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|8th
|-5
|8
|72-68-66-73
|John Deere Classic
|6th
|-16
|5
|65-64-71-68
|Travelers Championship
|60th
|-5
|18
|67-69-72-67
Click here to bet on Young at the 3M Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Tony Finau
- Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Finau Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|MC
|+6
|-
|73-75
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|-1
|-
|72-71
|Travelers Championship
|45th
|-9
|14
|69-66-66-70
Click here to bet on Finau with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sung-Jae Im
- Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Im Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|20th
|-1
|12
|70-74-67-72
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|E
|-
|70-70
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24th
|-14
|10
|68-70-66-70
Want to place a bet on Im in the 3M Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Hideki Matsuyama
- Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Matsuyama Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|13th
|-3
|10
|70-72-69-70
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|-1
|-
|75-68
|Travelers Championship
|13th
|-16
|7
|69-64-65-66
Think Matsuyama can win the 3M Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sepp Straka
- Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2200
Straka Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|2nd
|-7
|6
|71-67-70-69
|John Deere Classic
|1st
|-21
|0
|73-63-65-62
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64th
|-7
|17
|68-66-76-71
Click here to bet on Straka at the 3M Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!
3M Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Emiliano Grillo
|+2500
|Justin Thomas
|+2500
|Ludvig Aberg
|+2500
|Cameron Davis
|+3300
|Adam Hadwin
|+3500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+4000
|Sahith Theegala
|+4000
|Gary Woodland
|+4000
|Mark Hubbard
|+4500
|Lucas Glover
|+4500
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.