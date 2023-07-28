A match in the Livesport Prague Open 2021 quarterfinals is next up for Tereza Martincova, and she will play Nao Hibino. Martincova has +650 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Tennis Club Sparta Praha.

Martincova at the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Martincova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 (at 6:15 AM ET), Martincova will meet Hibino, after getting past Yue Yuan 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the last round.

Martincova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Martincova beat No. 116-ranked Yuan, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

In 26 tournaments over the past 12 months, Martincova is 23-27 and has not won a title.

In 18 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Martincova is 17-18 in matches.

Over the past year (across all court types), Martincova has played 50 matches and 22.6 games per match.

In her 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Martincova has played 21.9 games per match.

Martincova has won 29.6% of her return games and 60.4% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts over the past year, Martincova has claimed 30.1% of her return games and 58.8% of her service games.

