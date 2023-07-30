Braves vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (66-36) and Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on July 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Colin Rea (5-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers.
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 58, or 65.2%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Atlanta has won 20 of its 28 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 575.
- The Braves' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Charlie Morton vs John Schreiber
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello
|July 28
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Yonny Chirinos vs Adrian Houser
|July 29
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 30
|Brewers
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Colin Rea
|July 31
|Angels
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Griffin Canning
|August 1
|Angels
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 2
|Angels
|-
|TBA vs Lucas Giolito
|August 4
|@ Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 5
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs Marcus Stroman
