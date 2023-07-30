The Atlanta Dream (13-11) welcome in the Washington Mystics (12-11) after Allisha Gray scored 25 points in the Dream's 95-84 loss to the Liberty. The game airs on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO

Dream vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Dream 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Dream vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has 13 wins in 23 games against the spread this year.

Atlanta has played 23 games this year, and 12 of them have gone over the total.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream are fourth in the WNBA with 85.0 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, they rank ninth with 85.1 points allowed per game.

Although Atlanta is allowing 35.9 rebounds per game (second-worst in WNBA), it ranks third-best in the league by collecting 37.0 boards per contest.

While the Dream rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.3 (third-worst), they rank sixth in the league with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Dream are draining 7.1 threes per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while owning a 35.5% three-point percentage (fourth-ranked).

The Dream are allowing 7.5 treys per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), and they are allowing a 32.7% three-point percentage (third-best).

Atlanta is attempting 49.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 71.3% of the shots it has taken (and 76.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 20.0 treys per contest, which are 28.7% of its shots (and 23.5% of the team's buckets).

