Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (67-36) and Los Angeles Angels (55-51) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on July 31.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (10-8) for the Braves and Griffin Canning (6-4) for the Angels.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have been favored 90 times and won 59, or 65.6%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 25 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 18-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 583 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

