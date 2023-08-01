Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .277 with 20 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Riley enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 73 of 104 games this season (70.2%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (32.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 104), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven home a run in 40 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 51.9% of his games this year (54 of 104), with two or more runs 16 times (15.4%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.308
|AVG
|.242
|.368
|OBP
|.301
|.570
|SLG
|.434
|29
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|11
|36
|RBI
|30
|53/20
|K/BB
|52/16
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
