The Phoenix Mercury (6-19) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-12) on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Footprint Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO.

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Dream vs. Mercury

The 84.3 points per game Atlanta averages are only 0.4 more points than Phoenix allows (83.9).

Atlanta is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Dream are 10-2 when they shoot higher than 43.8% from the field.

Atlanta's 35.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 0.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Phoenix have shot from deep (34.9%).

The Dream are 10-5 when they shoot better than 34.9% from distance.

Atlanta averages 36.5 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 5.9 boards per contest.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream's offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 80.0 points a contest compared to the 84.3 they've averaged this season.

Atlanta has been more stingy on defense lately, giving up 78.7 points per game during its past 10 contests compared to the 84.9 points per game its opponents are averaging on the 2023 season.

While the Dream are connecting on more threes per game over their past 10 contests (7.2 per game) compared to their season-long average (7.1), they are doing so while shooting a lower percentage (33.5% from beyond the arc over the last 10, 35.2% on the season).

Dream Injuries