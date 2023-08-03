At the 2023 Wyndham Championship, from August 3- 6 at Sedgefield Country Club ($7.6M purse), Hideki Matsuyama is the favorite at +2000. Joohyung Kim is the defending champ.

Want to place a bet on the Wyndham Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Wyndham Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Wyndham Championship Best Odds to Win

Hideki Matsuyama

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Matsuyama Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round 3M Open 30th -10 14 64-70-73-67 The Open Championship 13th -3 10 70-72-69-70 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 - 75-68

Click here to bet on Matsuyama at the Wyndham Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Si Woo Kim

Tee Time: 12:49 PM ET

12:49 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship MC +7 - 69-80 Travelers Championship MC +2 - 72-70 U.S. Open 39th +4 205 67-72-71-74

Click here to bet on Kim with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sung-Jae Im

Tee Time: 1:11 PM ET

1:11 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Im Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round 3M Open MC -1 - 70-71 The Open Championship 20th -1 12 70-74-67-72 Genesis Scottish Open MC E - 70-70

Want to place a bet on Im in the Wyndham Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Russell Henley

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Henley Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship MC +7 - 73-76 John Deere Classic 35th -10 11 69-68-70-67 Travelers Championship 19th -14 9 69-65-69-63

Think Henley can win the Wyndham Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sam Burns

Tee Time: 7:23 AM ET

7:23 AM ET Odds to Win: +2500

Burns Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship MC +6 - 73-75 Genesis Scottish Open 19th -6 9 67-65-71-71 U.S. Open 32nd +3 204 69-70-71-73

Click here to bet on Burns at the Wyndham Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Wyndham Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Denny McCarthy +2500 JT Poston +2800 Justin Thomas +3300 Shane Lowry +3300 Adam Scott +3300 Stephan Jaeger +4000 Ludvig Aberg +4000 Aaron Rai +4000 Cameron Davis +4000 Alex Smalley +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.