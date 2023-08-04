The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs will meet on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nico Hoerner -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The Cubs are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-165). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 93 total times this season. They've gone 61-32 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 37-15 (71.2%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 62.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 106 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-47-3).

The Braves are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 32-17 25-11 44-26 55-32 14-5

