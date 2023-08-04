The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .688 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Angels.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .283.

In 65.5% of his games this season (55 of 84), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (20.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 84), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .324 AVG .245 .364 OBP .297 .532 SLG .408 16 XBH 13 6 HR 5 18 RBI 14 27/7 K/BB 31/11 7 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings