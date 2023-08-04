Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.135 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Player Props
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
|Braves vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Cubs
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .275 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 77 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 77), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (37.7%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (19.5%).
- In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.284
|AVG
|.264
|.371
|OBP
|.378
|.520
|SLG
|.536
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|29
|42/17
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.61, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.