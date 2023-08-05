Atthaya Thitikul will be among those at the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links from August 3-5.

Atthaya Thitikul will be competing at the Trust Golf Women's Ladies Scottish Open this week.

Atthaya Thitikul Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Thitikul has shot under par nine times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times in her last 15 rounds.

Thitikul has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Thitikul has finished in the top 10 in three of her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Thitikul has finished within five shots of the leader twice. She posted a score that was better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 12 -9 270 1 20 5 16 $1.6M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Dundonald Links measures 6,494 yards for this tournament, 525 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,019).

Dundonald Links has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Dundonald Links is 6,494 yards, 66 yards shorter than the average course Thitikul has played in the past year (6,560).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Thitikul's Last Time Out

Thitikul was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 69th percentile of the field.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was strong, putting her in the 79th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Thitikul was better than 85% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Thitikul recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Thitikul carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Thitikul's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.2.

In that last outing, Thitikul had a bogey or worse on eight of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Thitikul ended the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Thitikul finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

