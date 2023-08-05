The field at the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom will feature Hye-jin Choi. She and the rest of the entrants will go for for a piece of the $2,000,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,494-yard course from August 3-5.

Looking to wager on Choi at the Trust Golf Women's Ladies Scottish Open this week?

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Choi has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Choi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Choi has finished in the top 20 twice in her past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In her past five events, Choi has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Choi hopes to make the cut for the 18th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 24 -6 278 0 23 2 3 $987,356

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,494 yards this week, which is 525 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Dundonald Links has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Choi has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,571 yards, while Dundonald Links will be at 6,494 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of the field.

Her 4.39-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship ranked in the ninth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

Choi shot better than 96% of the competitors at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Choi fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Choi had less bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.6).

Choi's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the field average of 4.2.

At that last competition, Choi's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse 15 times (worse than the field average, 6.6).

Choi finished the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Choi finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

+3300

