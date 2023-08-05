Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .703 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 5 at 2:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Cubs.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .235 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 33rd in slugging.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (18.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31 games this year (34.1%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 36 of 91 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 40
.249 AVG .219
.322 OBP .294
.508 SLG .445
21 XBH 13
13 HR 10
28 RBI 22
47/20 K/BB 39/15
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs are sending Assad (1-2) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
