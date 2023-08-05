The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .295 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 86 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has an RBI in 26 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them.

In 39.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 38 .317 AVG .270 .374 OBP .318 .494 SLG .397 15 XBH 10 7 HR 4 25 RBI 13 34/13 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings