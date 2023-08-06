Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Cubs on August 6, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nico Hoerner and others on the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs ahead of their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-9) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- In 21 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 39-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.62), 56th in WHIP (1.425), and 18th in K/9 (9.7).
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 147 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 52 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .341/.423/.587 on the year.
- Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 107 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .262/.367/.599 on the season.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, six walks and six RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI (120 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashed .276/.331/.399 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|3-for-6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 98 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a .322/.374/.543 slash line so far this year.
- Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|3-for-6
|3
|1
|3
|6
|1
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.