The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Cubs.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (109) this season while batting .264 with 61 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Olson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .294 with three homers.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In 30.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 8% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven home a run in 52 games this season (47.7%), including more than one RBI in 22.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 13 occasions..

He has scored in 56.9% of his games this season (62 of 109), with two or more runs 20 times (18.3%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .288 AVG .239 .389 OBP .349 .679 SLG .527 36 XBH 25 23 HR 16 56 RBI 41 61/35 K/BB 65/33 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings