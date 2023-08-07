On Monday, Ozzie Albies (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Albies is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this year (73 of 109), with at least two hits 28 times (25.7%).

In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has an RBI in 43 of 109 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .241 AVG .284 .299 OBP .344 .450 SLG .572 22 XBH 28 10 HR 15 38 RBI 39 40/17 K/BB 36/16 2 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings