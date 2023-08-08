Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Tuesday, including Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals going up against Zach Eflin and the Rays.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for August 8.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-6) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will look to Zack Wheeler (8-5) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

WSH: Williams PHI: Wheeler 22 (108.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (131 IP) 4.72 ERA 3.64 6.5 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -275

-275 WSH Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Phillies

Marlins at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-3) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will give the start to Luke Weaver (2-4) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

MIA: Garrett CIN: Weaver 22 (111 IP) Games/IP 19 (89 IP) 4.14 ERA 6.98 9.9 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Reds

MIA Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Marlins at Reds

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals at Rays Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Mikolas (6-7) to the bump as they play the Rays, who will counter with Eflin (12-6) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

STL: Mikolas TB: Eflin 24 (134.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (122.1 IP) 4.29 ERA 3.46 6.3 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -175

-175 STL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Rays

Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (5-4) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

MIN: Gray DET: Rodríguez 22 (124.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (94.1 IP) 3.11 ERA 2.96 8.9 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers

MIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 DET Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Twins at Tigers

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Braves at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-4) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (9-8) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

ATL: Chirinos PIT: Keller 17 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (138.2 IP) 4.42 ERA 4.35 4.9 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Braves at Pirates

ATL Odds to Win: -160

-160 PIT Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Pirates

Astros at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-7) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) when the teams play Tuesday.

HOU: Valdez BAL: Rodriguez 21 (135 IP) Games/IP 14 (68 IP) 3.07 ERA 6.09 9.4 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Astros at Orioles

HOU Odds to Win: -130

-130 BAL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Orioles

Cubs at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (6-6) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to Carlos Carrasco (3-6) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

CHC: Taillon NYM: Carrasco 19 (94 IP) Games/IP 16 (76.1 IP) 5.36 ERA 6.60 7.9 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Mets

CHC Odds to Win: -130

-130 NYM Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Mets

Blue Jays at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-3) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Tanner Bibee (7-2) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

TOR: Kikuchi CLE: Bibee 22 (115.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (94.2 IP) 3.67 ERA 3.14 9.3 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Guardians

TOR Odds to Win: -130

-130 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Guardians

Royals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (7-8) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Kutter Crawford (5-5) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

KC: Singer BOS: Crawford 22 (121.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (82 IP) 5.10 ERA 3.51 7.7 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Royals at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Red Sox

Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (7-9) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (2-5) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

WSH: Gray PHI: Suarez 22 (122 IP) Games/IP 15 (85.1 IP) 3.54 ERA 4.01 7.7 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -210

-210 WSH Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Phillies

Yankees at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (1-4) when the teams face off Tuesday.

NYY: Schmidt CHW: Toussaint 23 (109.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (41.1 IP) 4.35 ERA 3.92 8.5 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at White Sox

NYY Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHW Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Yankees at White Sox

Rockies at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-12) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Wade Miley (6-2) when the teams face off Tuesday.

COL: Freeland MIL: Miley 21 (113 IP) Games/IP 14 (71.2 IP) 4.86 ERA 3.01 5.7 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -210

-210 COL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Brewers

Giants at Angels Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-1) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will counter with Lucas Giolito (6-8) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

SF: Alexander LAA: Giolito 39 (33.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (130 IP) 3.21 ERA 4.36 4.8 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Giants at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 SF Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Angels

Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Max Scherzer (10-4) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will look to JP Sears (2-8) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

TEX: Scherzer OAK: Sears 20 (113.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (121.2 IP) 4.04 ERA 3.99 10.3 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics

TEX Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rangers at Athletics

Dodgers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (8-6) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (0-5) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

LAD: Urías ARI: Pfaadt 16 (86.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (44.1 IP) 4.69 ERA 7.11 8.5 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Diamondbacks

LAD Odds to Win: -160

-160 ARI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Padres at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Nick Martinez (5-4) to the hill as they take on the Mariners, who will give the start to Logan Gilbert (9-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

SD: Martínez SEA: Gilbert 48 (80.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (130.2 IP) 3.68 ERA 3.86 8.3 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Padres at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -115

-115 SD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Padres at Mariners

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.