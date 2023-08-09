Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .274 with 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has had a hit in 78 of 111 games this year (70.3%), including multiple hits 36 times (32.4%).
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (21.6%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (42 of 111), with more than one RBI 19 times (17.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (52.3%), including 16 multi-run games (14.4%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.311
|AVG
|.236
|.371
|OBP
|.299
|.577
|SLG
|.427
|30
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|12
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/21
|K/BB
|58/18
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 8.69, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
