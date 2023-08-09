The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .238 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 104th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Ozuna is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.

In 22.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has an RBI in 32 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .249 AVG .226 .322 OBP .303 .508 SLG .434 21 XBH 13 13 HR 10 28 RBI 23 47/20 K/BB 44/17 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings