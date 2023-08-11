The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .238.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 118th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Ozuna is batting .250 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 21 games this year (21.6%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (34.0%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (39.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .249 AVG .226 .322 OBP .299 .508 SLG .429 21 XBH 14 13 HR 10 28 RBI 24 47/20 K/BB 48/17 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings