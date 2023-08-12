France will meet Australia in a World Cup quarterfinal, on August 12 at 3:00 AM ET. In the Round of 16, France defeated Morocco and Australia took out Denmark.

The odds of France advancing to the World Cup semifinals are +114. The odds for Australia are +255. Sportsbooks have set 2.5 goals as the over/under for this match.

France vs. Australia Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium TV Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Total: 2.5

2.5 France Moneyline: +114

+114 Australia Moneyline: +255

France vs. Australia World Cup Betting Insights

These teams average 5.3 goals per match between them, 2.8 more than this game's over/under.

These two teams together allow 1.8 goals per game, 0.7 fewer than this match's total.

France has won two of its three games when favored on the moneyline this tournament (66.7%).

France has played as a moneyline favorite of +114 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they drew.

Australia has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.

Australia has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +255.

France World Cup Stats

France, in Women's World Cup, has gotten four goals and three assists from Kadidiatou Diani.

Eugenie Le Sommer has scored three goals with zero assists in four matches for France in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup (four matches), Vicki Becho has delivered one goal and one assist for France.

Selma Bacha has tallied two assists for France in four matches in Women's World Cup.

Australia World Cup Stats

In Women's World Cup, Caitlin Foord has one goal (in four matches) and two assists for Australia.

In four Women's World Cup matches, Hayley Raso has netted three goals.

In four Women's World Cup matches, Steph Catley has collected two goals.

Emily van Egmond has chipped in one goal and one assist in Women's World Cup.

France vs. Australia Recent Performance

France went 6-0-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals and conceding 11. This year, its record is 7-2-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (23 goals scored, eight allowed).

France faced Morocco in its last game and picked up a victory by a final score of 4-0. The victorious France side took 14 shots, outshooting by 13.

So far this year, Australia is 7-0-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +13. In 2022, it was 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).

On August 7 in its last match, Australia claimed a 2-0 victory against Denmark, despite recording three less shots than Denmark.

France Roster

Name Age Number Club Solene Durand 28 1 EA Guingamp (France) Maelle Lakrar 23 2 Montpellier HSC (France) Wendie Renard 33 3 Olympique Lyon (France) Laurina Fazer 19 4 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Elisa De Almeida 25 5 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Sandie Toletti 28 6 Real Madrid (Spain) Sakina Karchaoui 27 7 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Grace Geyoro 26 8 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eugenie Le Sommer 34 9 Olympique Lyon (France) Amel Majri 30 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Kadidiatou Diani 28 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Clara Mateo 25 12 Paris FC (France) Selma Bacha 22 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Aissatou Tounkara 28 14 Manchester United WFC (England) Kenza Dali 32 15 Aston Villa WFC (England) Pauline Peyraud-Magnin 31 16 Juventus Turin (Italy) Lea Le Garrec 30 17 FC Fleury (France) Viviane Asseyi 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Naomie Feller 21 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Estelle Cascarino 26 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Constance Picaud 25 21 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eve Perisset 28 22 - Vicki Becho 19 23 Olympique Lyon (France)

Australia Roster

Name Age Number Club Lydia Williams 35 1 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Courtney Nevin 21 2 Leicester City WFC (England) Aivi Luik 38 3 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Clare Polkinghorne 34 4 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Cortnee Vine 25 5 Sydney FC (Australia) Clare Wheeler 25 6 Everton FC (England) Steph Catley 29 7 Arsenal WFC (England) Alexandra Chidiac 24 8 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Caitlin Foord 28 9 Arsenal WFC (England) Emily van Egmond 30 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Mary Fowler 20 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Teagan Micah 25 12 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Tameka Yallop 32 13 SK Brann (Norway) Alanna Kennedy 28 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Clare Hunt 24 15 Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Hayley Raso 28 16 - Kyah Simon 32 17 - Mackenzie Arnold 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Katrina Gorry 30 19 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Sam Kerr 29 20 Chelsea FC (England) Ellie Carpenter 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Charlotte Grant 21 22 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Kyra Cooney-Cross 21 23 Hammarby IF (Sweden)

