The FedEx St. Jude Championship is in progress, and following the second round Adam Hadwin is in eighth place at -7.

Adam Hadwin Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hadwin has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Hadwin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -6 270 0 17 1 5 $2.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Hadwin's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 32nd.

Hadwin has made the cut in four of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Hadwin played this event was in 2023, and he finished eighth.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,016 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Hadwin has played in the past year has been 124 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

Hadwin's Last Time Out

Hadwin shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Hadwin shot better than 35% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Hadwin carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Hadwin had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Hadwin carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that most recent outing, Hadwin's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Hadwin ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Hadwin fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hadwin's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

