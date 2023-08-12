Following the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala is in 17th at -5.

Looking to wager on Sahith Theegala at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished below par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Theegala has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Theegala has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -4 274 0 23 4 7 $5.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Theegala played this event was in 2023, and he finished 17th.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 227 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Theegala has played in the past year (7,347 yards) is 104 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,243).

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 49th percentile.

Theegala shot better than only 32% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Theegala recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Theegala did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Theegala's four birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Theegala carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Theegala ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Theegala recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Theegala Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Theegala's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.