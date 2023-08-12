Yuka Saso is in the field at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR in the 2023 AIG Women’s Open from August 10-12. The par-72 course spans 6,881 yards and the purse available is $7,300,000.00.

Looking to wager on Saso at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yuka Saso Insights

Saso has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score eight times in her last 18 rounds.

Saso has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five tournaments, Saso has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Saso has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five appearances. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Saso has a top-20 finish in four consecutive events.

Saso will look to make the cut for the fifth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 21 -6 272 0 17 3 7 $1.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 134 yards longer than the 6,881-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Saso will take to the 6,881-yard course this week at Walton Heath Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,563 yards in the past year.

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso finished in the 31st percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 3.86-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was strong, putting her in the 95th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Saso shot better than 91% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Saso carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other participants averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Saso carded six bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

Saso's 12 birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the field average (4.2).

At that most recent competition, Saso had a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Saso finished the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Saso outperformed the field's average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Saso Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.