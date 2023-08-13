When the Atlanta Braves (75-41) and New York Mets (52-65) square of at Citi Field on Sunday, August 13, Yonny Chirinos will get the nod for the Braves, while the Mets will send Kodai Senga to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mets (+115). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.83 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (8-6, 3.24 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 103 times and won 67, or 65%, of those games.

The Braves have a 61-27 record (winning 69.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-4 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (25%) in those contests.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

