MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, August 13
If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Freddy Peralta and the Brewers against Dylan Cease and the White Sox.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starters for every game on the calendar for August 13.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Tigers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (5-6) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|BOS: Crawford
|17 (101.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (85.1 IP)
|2.75
|ERA
|3.69
|9.0
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -135
- DET Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Red Sox
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-4) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Mitch Keller (9-8) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|CIN: Weaver
|PIT: Keller
|20 (93.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (143.2 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|4.39
|7.5
|K/9
|9.6
Live Stream Reds at Pirates
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (5-5) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Ranger Suarez (2-5) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|MIN: Gray
|PHI: Suarez
|23 (130.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (91 IP)
|3.11
|ERA
|3.96
|9.2
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Twins at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- MIN Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-7) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (5-7) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|WSH: Williams
|26 (94.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (113.1 IP)
|6.30
|ERA
|5.00
|9.2
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -135
- OAK Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-6) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CHC: Taillon
|TOR: Ryu
|20 (101 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9 IP)
|5.17
|ERA
|4.00
|7.9
|K/9
|5.0
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -135
- CHC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (8-2) to the bump as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (12-6) when the clubs play Sunday.
|CLE: Bibee
|TB: Eflin
|18 (101.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (129.1 IP)
|2.92
|ERA
|3.34
|8.9
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -185
- CLE Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Rays
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will look to Eury Perez (5-4) when the teams play on Sunday.
|NYY: Cole
|MIA: Pérez
|24 (150.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (58 IP)
|2.75
|ERA
|2.79
|9.6
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Marlins
- NYY Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Chase Silseth (3-1) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will look to Jose Urquidy (2-2) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|LAA: Silseth
|HOU: Urquidy
|12 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (31 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|6.10
|10.2
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -150
- LAA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Peralta (8-8) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will look to Cease (5-5) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|MIL: Peralta
|CHW: Cease
|22 (122 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (126.1 IP)
|4.20
|ERA
|4.42
|11.1
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Brewers at White Sox
- MIL Odds to Win: -125
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Logan Webb (9-9) when the teams play on Sunday.
|TEX: Dunning
|SF: Webb
|25 (120.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (154.1 IP)
|3.28
|ERA
|3.56
|6.3
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -145
- TEX Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-6) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) when the teams play Sunday.
|SD: Lugo
|ARI: Pfaadt
|17 (92.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (49 IP)
|4.19
|ERA
|7.16
|8.8
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks
- SD Odds to Win: -145
- ARI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (7-6) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (7-4) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|BAL: Bradish
|SEA: Miller
|21 (115.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (85.2 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|4.20
|8.3
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Mariners
- BAL Odds to Win: -115
- SEA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-12) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Julio Urias (9-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|COL: Freeland
|LAD: Urías
|22 (119 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (92.1 IP)
|4.84
|ERA
|4.39
|5.7
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -350
- COL Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Dodgers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Weaver (2-4) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Andre Jackson (0-0) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.
|CIN: Weaver
|PIT: Jackson
|20 (93.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (22.2 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|5.16
|7.5
|K/9
|9.1
Live Stream Reds at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-4) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (8-6) when the teams play Sunday.
|ATL: Chirinos
|NYM: Senga
|18 (76.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (116.2 IP)
|4.83
|ERA
|3.24
|5.2
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets
- ATL Odds to Win: -130
- NYM Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
