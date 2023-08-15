Spain vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 15
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In one of the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals, on August 15 at 4:00 AM ET, Spain will play Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand.
This game will be airing on FOX US.
How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
Spain Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Japan
|July 31
|L 4-0
|Away
|Switzerland
|August 5
|W 5-1
|Away
|Netherlands
|August 10
|W 2-1
|Home
|Sweden
|August 15
|-
|Home
Spain's Recent Performance
- Spain picked up a win on August 10 over the Netherlands by a final score of 2-1. The victorious Spain side took 18 more shots in the matchup, 27 to nine.
- Spain's Aitana Bonmati three goals and two assists in five Women's World Cup games.
- Spain's Jennifer Hermoso has scored three goals and two assists in Women's World Cup play.
- In Women's World Cup play, Alba Redondo has scored three goals (in five matches) and has one assist.
Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Misa Rodriguez #1
- Ona Batlle #2
- Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3
- Irene Paredes #4
- Ivana Andres #5
- Aitana Bonmati #6
- Irene Guerrero #7
- Mariona #8
- Esther Gonzalez #9
- Jennifer Hermoso #10
- Alexia Putellas #11
- Oihane Hernandez #12
- Enith Salon #13
- Laia Codina #14
- Eva Navarro #15
- Maria Perez #16
- Alba Redondo #17
- Salma Paralluelo #18
- Olga Carmona #19
- Rocio Galvez #20
- Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21
- Athenea Del Castillo #22
- Cata Coll #23
Sweden Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Argentina
|August 2
|W 2-0
|Away
|United States
|August 6
|W 0-0
|Home
|Japan
|August 11
|W 2-1
|Away
|Spain
|August 15
|-
|Away
Sweden's Recent Performance
- In its last action on August 11, Sweden beat Japan 2-1, outshooting Japan 11 to 10.
- Amanda Ilestedt has four goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup (five matches).
- In five Women's World Cup matches, Fridolina Rolfo has two goals.
- Sofia Jakobsson does not have a goal, but does have two assists in Women's World Cup.
Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Zecira Musovic #1
- Jonna Andersson #2
- Linda Sembrant #3
- Stina Lennartsson #4
- Anna Sandberg #5
- Magdalena Eriksson #6
- Madelen Janogy #7
- Lina Hurtig #8
- Kosovare Asllani #9
- Sofia Jakobsson #10
- Stina Blackstenius #11
- Jennifer Falk #12
- Amanda Ilestedt #13
- Nathalie Bjorn #14
- Rebecka Blomqvist #15
- Filippa Angeldal #16
- Caroline Seger #17
- Fridolina Rolfo #18
- Johanna Kaneryd #19
- Hanna Bennison #20
- Tove Enblom #21
- Olivia Schough #22
- Elin Rubensson #23
