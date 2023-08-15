Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.415 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Read More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.423), slugging percentage (.572) and OPS (.995) this season.
- He ranks third in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 90 of 118 games this year, with multiple hits 51 times.
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (24 of 118), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has an RBI in 47 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 62.7% of his games this year (74 of 118), with two or more runs 26 times (22.0%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.341
|AVG
|.333
|.441
|OBP
|.407
|.586
|SLG
|.560
|29
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|37
|34/39
|K/BB
|33/26
|26
|SB
|29
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (2-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together an 8.06 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .332 against him.
