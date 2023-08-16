The New York Yankees (60-60) hope to break their four-game losing run versus the Atlanta Braves (77-42), at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (11-10, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Randy Vasquez (2-1, 1.89 ERA).

Braves vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (11-10, 3.71 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (2-1, 1.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (11-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.5 walks per nine across 23 games.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Morton has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez (2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.

His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In four games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.89, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .176 against him.

Vasquez has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his four outings this season.

