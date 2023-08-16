Orlando Arcia vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Yankees Player Props
|Braves vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .285 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.0% of his games this year (64 of 97), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.9% of his games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.306
|AVG
|.264
|.362
|OBP
|.317
|.474
|SLG
|.420
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|38/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Vasquez makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .176 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.