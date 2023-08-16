Aiming to reach the 2023 Women's World Cup final (on August 20), four squads will play in the semis as the tournament in Australia and New Zealand nears the end.

Below we provide the betting info to break down ahead of you place a wager on Wednesday's Women's World Cup action.

Wednesday's Women's World Cup Match Odds

Here's the most up-to-date odds for Wednesday's match at the 2023 Women's World Cup:

Match Time TV Favorite (Odds) Underdog (Odds) Australia vs. England 6:00 AM ET FOX US England (+133) Australia (+231)

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Need the download on the top favorites at this year's Women's World Cup? We've listed which countries have the best odds to win below:

Odds to Win Spain +160 England +190 Australia +400 Sweden +425 Japan +450 Netherlands +1100 Norway +5000 Switzerland +10000 New Zealand +25000 South Korea +50000

