Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (78-42) and the San Francisco Giants (64-57) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on August 18.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (13-4) for the Braves and Alex Cobb (6-4) for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Braves have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 70, or 65.4%, of those games.
  • Atlanta is 23-9 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • No team has scored more than the 702 runs Atlanta has this season.
  • The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 12 @ Mets W 6-0 Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
August 13 @ Mets L 7-6 Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
August 14 Yankees W 11-3 Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
August 15 Yankees W 5-0 Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
August 16 Yankees W 2-0 Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
August 18 Giants - Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
August 19 Giants - Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
August 20 Giants - Max Fried vs TBA
August 21 Mets - Bryce Elder vs David Peterson
August 22 Mets - Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
August 23 Mets - Spencer Strider vs José Quintana

