Sean Murphy vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .276.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 22.6% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has had an RBI in 33 games this season (39.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (20.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (47.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.1%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.282
|AVG
|.270
|.379
|OBP
|.386
|.517
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|35
|42/18
|K/BB
|39/20
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 126 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
