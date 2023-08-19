Yonny Chirinos will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves (79-42) on Saturday, August 19 versus the San Francisco Giants (64-58), who will counter with Logan Webb. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (5-5, 5.22 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-9, 3.42 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 108 times and won 71, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 70-36 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (66% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 24, or 50%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.