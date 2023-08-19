On Saturday, Travis d'Arnaud (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 56.9% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (15.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 18 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 20 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 28 .218 AVG .282 .303 OBP .325 .449 SLG .455 8 XBH 11 5 HR 4 16 RBI 13 15/10 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings