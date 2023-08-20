Getafe CF versus Girona FC is a game to see on a Sunday LaLiga schedule that has plenty of thrilling contests.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of Sunday's LaLiga action.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Girona FC vs Getafe CF

Getafe CF (0-1-0) travels to match up with Girona FC (0-1-0) at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Girona FC (+105)

Girona FC (+105) Underdog: Getafe CF (+300)

Getafe CF (+300) Draw: (+200)

(+200) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch FC Barcelona vs Cadiz CF

Cadiz CF (1-0-0) makes the trip to take on FC Barcelona (0-1-0) at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-525)

FC Barcelona (-525) Underdog: Cadiz CF (+1200)

Cadiz CF (+1200) Draw: (+550)

(+550) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid (1-0-0) is on the road to face Real Betis (1-0-0) at Benito Villamarin.

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-105)

Atletico Madrid (-105) Underdog: Real Betis (+265)

Real Betis (+265) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!