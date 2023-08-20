Sunday's Liga MX slate features top teams in action. Among those games is Club Santos Laguna taking on Cruz Azul.

Live coverage of all Liga MX action on Sunday is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch Cruz Azul vs Club Santos Laguna

Club Santos Laguna (1-1-1) journeys to take on Cruz Azul (0-0-3) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Cruz Azul (+125)

Cruz Azul (+125) Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+210)

Club Santos Laguna (+210) Draw: (+230)

Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Queretaro FC vs CF Pachuca

CF Pachuca (0-2-1) travels to match up with Queretaro FC (1-0-1) at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.

Game Time: 9:06 PM ET

9:06 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF Pachuca (+125)

CF Pachuca (+125) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+195)

Queretaro FC (+195) Draw: (+245)

Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Atlas FC vs CF America

CF America (1-0-1) travels to take on Atlas FC (1-1-1) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF America (+135)

CF America (+135) Underdog: Atlas FC (+190)

Atlas FC (+190) Draw: (+235)

Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Necaxa vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL (1-2-0) journeys to match up with Necaxa (0-2-1) at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Tigres UANL (+110)

Tigres UANL (+110) Underdog: Necaxa (+240)

Necaxa (+240) Draw: (+235)

Bet on this match at DraftKings!

