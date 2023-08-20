Marcell Ozuna vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .254.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Ozuna will look to extend his 16-game hitting streak. He's batting .600 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 72 of 106 games this year (67.9%), including 21 multi-hit games (19.8%).
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 22 of them (20.8%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 44 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.276
|AVG
|.231
|.356
|OBP
|.298
|.541
|SLG
|.430
|24
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|29
|48/25
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Junis (3-3) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
