How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Francisco Lindor and Matt Olson will take the field when the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves meet on Monday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 235 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .500 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .274 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (715 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Allan Winans starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 28 years old.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|W 6-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Jakob Junis
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Allan Winans
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|-
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|-
