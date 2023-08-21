Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune faces Roberto Carballes Baena to begin play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open), he was eliminated by Mackenzie McDonald in the round of 32. Rune's odds are +5000 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Rune at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Rune's Next Match

In his opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Rune will play Carballes Baena.

Rune is currently listed at -700 to win his next match against Carballes Baena.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Rune Stats

Rune most recently played on August 16, 2023, a 4-6, 0-2 defeat by No. 43-ranked McDonald in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

Rune is 59-19 over the past 12 months, with three tournament titles.

Rune has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a record of 34-13.

Rune, over the past 12 months, has played 78 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match.

In his 47 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Rune has averaged 24.3 games.

Rune, over the past 12 months, has won 85.1% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.

Rune has been victorious in 86.4% of his service games on hard courts and 23.6% of his return games over the past 12 months.

