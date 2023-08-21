Jeffrey John Wolf meets Zhizhen Zhang to begin play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open), he was knocked out by Alex de Minaur in the round of 64. Wolf currently has +40000 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Wolf at the 2023 US Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wolf's Next Match

In his opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Wolf will meet Zhang.

Wolf has current moneyline odds of -210 to win his next contest against Zhang.

Jeffrey John Wolf Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +40000

Wolf Stats

  • In his most recent match, Wolf lost 0-6, 6-3, 1-6 versus de Minaur in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Through 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, Wolf is yet to win a title, and his record is 33-26.
  • Wolf has a record of 24-17 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
  • Wolf has played 23.9 games per match in his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
  • In his 41 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wolf has played 24.0 games per match.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Wolf has won 81.0% of his games on serve, and 22.2% on return.
  • On hard courts, Wolf, over the past year, has been victorious in 80.8% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.

