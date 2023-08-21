Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .235 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Pillar has picked up a hit in 42.4% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 59), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pillar has had an RBI in 16 games this season (27.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.8%).

In 18 games this year (30.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .204 AVG .256 .246 OBP .279 .389 SLG .451 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 9 RBI 11 14/3 K/BB 20/3 2 SB 1

