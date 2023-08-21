Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 72 of 107 games this season (67.3%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

He has homered in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 107), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.6% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (41.1%), including seven multi-run games (6.5%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .270 AVG .231 .350 OBP .298 .530 SLG .430 24 XBH 17 14 HR 10 31 RBI 29 50/25 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

