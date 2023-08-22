Dream vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (16-16), on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (28-4).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Aces matchup.
Dream vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-15.5)
|168
|-1600
|+900
|BetMGM
|Aces (-15.5)
|168.5
|-1400
|+800
|PointsBet
|-
|168.5
|+750
|-1399
|Tipico
|Aces (-15.5)
|168.5
|-1700
|+775
Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Dream have compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 7-4.
- Atlanta has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 31 times this season.
- In the Dream's 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
